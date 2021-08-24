Arizona reports 2,632 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths as vaccinations see slight increase

Arizona has reported 2,632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths Monday morning.

Monday is the first time in five days that the state’s daily tally of new cases has been below 3,000.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to go up and stands at 1,901.

The last time it was that high was mid-February as Arizona was coming down from a winter surge.

The state health department also reported 25,964 additional vaccine doses were administered over the weekend. This is the third-highest number reported by the health department in August.

Over 100 thousand doses were administered last week, which is the first time the state has been over six figures since the second week of June.

What’s more, is the majority of these doses are going to Arizonans under 34. Almost 59% of the reported daily number went to these younger Arizonans.

All of Arizona’s tracked age categories are now above the 50% mark for receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine except “Under 20,” which stands closer to 19%.

However, when Arizonans under 12 are removed from this total that number gets closer to 45%.

Meanwhile, Monday marked the first day of fall classes at the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

They and Arizona State University are all requiring masks in certain indoor spaces.