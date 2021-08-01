Arizona reports 2,306 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths pushed the state’s totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Arizona had reported 2,066 new cases and 22 deaths on Saturday, the highest daily total since early March.

The numbers have been quickly climbing with 1,759 cases and 15 deaths reported Thursday and 1,965 cases and 24 deaths reported Saturday.

Public health officials in the state and elsewhere attribute the worsening spread to the very contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.