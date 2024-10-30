You think your house is haunted. Are you required to disclose when you sell?

PHOENIX — With Halloween approaching, the Business Journal asked several residential real estate agents about what might happen if a seller believes their home is haunted.

The big question: Is a seller required to disclose to the buyer that there are strange sounds and sightings inside the home?

"Sellers do not need to disclose that they might be selling because of suspected 'paranormal activity' or that they suspect the home may be 'haunted,'" said Julie Rohr, principal of Roco Luxury Homes at Retsy Forbes Global Properties.

But when asked by potential buyers if the seller experienced any ghosts in the house, sellers must not misrepresent, said Greg Hague, CEO of Scottdale-based 72Sold.

