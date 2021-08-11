Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Yes, the Valley housing market is cooling. Here's what it means for homebuyers

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Coming soon sign.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:02:22-04

PHOENIX — While it's not even close to becoming a buyer's market in the Valley, there is light at the end of the tunnel for people trying to purchase a home.

"What we can tell you is that the market has cooled from its crazy insane cry-yourself-to-sleep market — but it doesn't mean it's cold," said Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst for The Cromford Report.

The housing supply in homes priced between $400,000 and $800,000 has gone up 138% since February, she said.

"But it's still low. We were so low it's not hard to go up 138%," she said. "We have seen an increase in supply and seen price reductions every week."

That portends a glimpse of hope for homebuyers who have not able to win a bid on a home over the past year.

"What it means for a buyer is that you may not see a line around the corner waiting to see a house," Tamboer said.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV