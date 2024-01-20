WinCo to open new West Valley grocery store

GOODYEAR, AZ — Boise-based WinCo Foods Inc., a 24-hour grocery chain, is expanding in the Valley with a new store in Goodyear.

The popular grocer is planning to build a new 85,675-square-foot store — its eighth location in metro Phoenix — at the Pebble Creek Marketplace just north of Interstate 10.

It's expected to break ground in the near future and open by late 2024. It will be the first store WinCo has opened in the Valley in almost a decade. WinCo could also employ 175 to 200 people at its new store and will be actively recruiting in the local area, according to the city of Goodyear.

“WinCo Foods is thrilled to finally be breaking ground in Goodyear,” said Greg Goins, WinCo’s vice president of real estate, in a statement. “Soon, the city will have a new WinCo and everything that comes with it — high-quality groceries, the absolute lowest possible prices and employee owners from the Goodyear community. ”

WinCo's new store will feature its trademark "wall of values" at the entrance as well as full produce, meat and bulk food departments with a variety of organic, gluten-free and natural food options.

It's one of the most requested retailers on the city of Goodyear's retail surveys, according to the city.

"Goodyear residents have been asking for WinCo Foods, and we are excited to let them know they have been heard," Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a statement.

