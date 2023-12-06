Why this East Valley city saw a 1,058% increase in homebuilding permits

While year-to-date single-family homebuilder permits were down 17% in metro Phoenix, one Valley city reported a 1,058% increase in permits between January and October.

Apache Junction recorded 776 building permits between January and October, up from 67 during the same period in 2022, according to the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona.

The city near the Superstition Mountains in the far East Valley showed the biggest increase in permits year to date, while nearly every other municipality showed a decrease.

The exceptions were Florence, which showed a 184% increase in year-to-date permits; Glendale, with a 56% jump, and Phoenix with a 2% increase in year-to-date permits, according to HBACA data.

