What the Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean to the Valley, an ultra-competitive grocery market

Posted at 5:25 PM, Oct 17, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix has long been known as one of the most competitive markets for grocery stores in the country, but it could face a shake-up should grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons consummate their planned merger.

Kroger (NYSE: KR), which is the parent company of Valley-based Fry’s Food Stores, and Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), which also owns the Safeway brand, are two of the largest players in the Valley’s grocery market. If the $24.6 billion merger agreement between the two companies goes through it could have a major impact on Valley consumers as well as company employees, local executives, suppliers, other grocers and real estate developers.

The Phoenix area is the fourth largest market for Kroger (NYSE: KR) with around 100 Fry’s Food Stores locations around the Valley, according to Kroger's 2021 annual fact book. Arizona is the fifth largest state for Albertsons operations – with a total of 134 stores in the state and about 75 in the Valley, according to Albertsons latest annual report.

