Westgate Entertainment district seeks new restaurants as part of retail expansion strategy

Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment district is focusing on finding retail and restaurant tenants as a new team looks to fill current and upcoming vacancies.

The property’s owner, YAM Properties, previously managed retail leasing for Westgate in house but now has tapped Western Retail Advisors to help attract new users, increase foot traffic and boost the shopping center’s presence after some recent renovations.

In the next 12 to 18 months, they are looking to add four to five new restaurants, amounting to around 50,000 square feet of space, said Charles Skaggs from Western Retail Advisors.

