Waymo to double robotaxi production in Mesa, boosting autonomous fleet to over 3,500 vehicles

Valley residents may soon see an increase in Waymo robotaxis on city streets.

Waymo, in partnership with Canadian auto manufacturer Magna International, plans to double production of autonomous vehicles at its Mesa manufacturing plant, the company announced Monday.

Waymo — a subsidiary of technology giant Alphabet Inc. — will assemble an additional 2,000 of its Jaguar electric I-PACEs at its 239,000-square-foot Mesa facility by the end of 2026, adding to the company's existing fleet of 1,500 robotaxis.

“The Waymo Driver integration plant in Mesa is the epicenter of our future growth plans,” Ryan McNamara, Waymo’s vice president of operations, said in a statement.

