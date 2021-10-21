Washington-based toymaker to employ hundreds at West Valley distribution center

BUCKEYE, AZ — Toymaker Funko Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) will use the massive industrial space it leased in Buckeye as a distribution facility, according to the city's economic development director.

The Business Journal reported earlier this week that Everett, Washington-based Funko had recently signed a full lease for nearly 863,000 square feet of industrial space on the northwest corner of Lower Buckeye and Miller roads.

The company plans to use the building, dubbed 10 West Commerce Park, as a distribution facility and will employ about 360 people, Dave Roderique, Buckeye's economic development director, said during the Oct. 19 Buckeye City Council meeting.

"That is now official, they have signed the lease for that, and plan to occupy that by April 1 of 2022," he said.

The building was developed by Phoenix-based LGE Design Build and is expandable by 211,000 square feet. Roderique said at the council meeting that the building is about half completed. Reports say it's expected to be built by early 2022.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.