Walmart drone delivery coming to the Valley

PHOENIX — Are you ready for drone delivery?

Walmart is teaming up with DroneUp to expand its drone delivery network to the Valley later this year.

The program will launch at 34 different Walmart locations, which could provide four million U.S. households with the convenience of drone delivery and the ability to deliver more than one million packages by drone within the year.

Customers would be able to order certain items between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and expect their package to be air delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

The total weight of the delivery is up to 10lbs and the delivery fee is $3.99.

An exact date for when the services will be available hasn’t yet been announced.