Wafer production underway at TSMC’s Phoenix factory; Q1 earnings beat expectations

PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is making “significant progress” on its north Phoenix site with engineering wafer production already underway in its first factory still under construction, the company said on an earnings call Thursday.

C.C. Wei, TSMC's chief executive, told analysts and investors on the earnings call the company began engineering wafer production for its N4 process technology in its first Arizona factory, or fab, earlier this month and is on track to begin volume production in the first half of 2025.

“We are confident that once we begin volume production, we will be able to deliver the same level of manufacturing quality and reliability in each of our fab(s) in Arizona as from our fab in Taiwan,” Wei said.

