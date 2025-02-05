Visit Phoenix finds new downtown Phoenix HQ

PHOENIX — Arizona tourism nonprofit Visit Phoenix is moving its headquarters in downtown Phoenix.

The organization has inked a lease for 24,722 square feet at the CityScape office located at 1 E. Washington St., the second largest office building in the Valley totaling 27 floors across 590,371 square feet.

It will occupy its new office space in the fourth quarter of 2025 and join other tenants at CityScape including Alliance Bank, United Healthcare, and Gust Rosenfeld. The CityScape office building is currently 6% vacant.

In its new headquarters, Visit Phoenix will continue to be near the Phoenix Convention Center, area hotels and resorts, culture and sports venues, and key partners such as travel agents and tour operators.

