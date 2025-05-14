Vegan McDonald's-like restaurant Mr. Charlie's expands to Scottsdale, plans statewide growth

Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So, a plant-based quick-serve restaurant with branding and marketing that is reminiscent of McDonald’s, has plans to open multiple stores in the Phoenix area and across Arizona.

The chain, which is based out of Los Angeles, announced May 13 it has signed a “multimillion-dollar development agreement” to open 18 locations across Arizona with investor Patrick Lam serving as the exclusive area developer for the Grand Canyon State.

Mr. Charlie’s menu is completely plant-based and features items like “Not a Cheeseburger,” “Not a Chicken Sandwich,” and the “Frowny Meal,” which includes a plant-based burger, plant-based chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. It also serves plant-based ice cream and breakfast sandwiches.

The first Arizona Mr. Charlie’s location is slated to open in Scottsdale later this year.

