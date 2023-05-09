Valleywise Health Foundation names Phoenix Art Museum exec as incoming CEO

Valleywise Health Foundation has chosen its next CEO from within the community.

The foundation’s board of directors selected Nicole Rivet, who most recently served as chief development officer for the Phoenix Art Museum, to fill the role. She will step into the post on June 26.

Valleywise Health Foundation is a nonprofit focused on providing financial support for programs at public health system Valleywise Health, which includes a public teaching hospital, a world-renowned burn unit, a Level I trauma center, a Level II pediatric trauma center, two behavioral health hospitals, 13 family health centers, and an HIV/AIDS clinic.

Formerly known as the county hospital, Valleywise Health is the safety net system of care for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Rivet brings more than 20 years of nonprofit fundraising experience to the job, and she has been a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals during that time. She also has held the Certified Fundraising Executive designation since 2011.

