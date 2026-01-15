Valley workers in these three jobs earn more than most other US metros

PHOENIX — Valley residents who want the highest pay possible in their fields are in the right place if they’re working in three key jobs.

Radiologists, veterinarians and telemarketers are making top dollar in the Phoenix metro, according to the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs rankings released this week. The multifaceted report not only ranked the best jobs based on a formula of pay, challenge, satisfaction and other factors, but also included rankings on the best-paying jobs, and which places pay the best for particular jobs.

That third component of the report showed that the annual mean salary for radiologists working in the Phoenix metro was $455,580, for veterinarians was $193,660 and for telemarketers was $52,310. For each of those jobs, the Valley is one of the top five U.S. metros for pay, the report said.

