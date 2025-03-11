Valley wearable tech projects land $4.2 million funding

The Arizona Commerce Authority and industry leaders are investing $4.2 million to support the commercialization of seven new applied research projects in Arizona within the wearable tech sector.

The Partnership for Economic Innovation announced Monday it received $2 million from the ACA and $2.2 million in private sector funding to back a fourth cohort of companies affiliated with the Phoenix-based WearTech Applied Research Center and projects developed in collaboration with Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Grand Canyon University.

The funding will advance wearable tech projects that include a fall detector for senior living facilities, virtual reality haptic gloves for stroke rehabilitation, a device that aids in cardiorenal disease management and more, according to the PEI.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.