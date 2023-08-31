Valley restaurant group brings Chinese-Korean concept to Desert Ridge Marketplace

PHOENIX — Jin Jia, a modern Chinese-Korean restaurant from the group behind Shinbay, Nori Sushi and Sizzle Korean Barbecue, is set to open at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix in early September.

The eatery will feature bao buns, noodle dishes, and a variety of selections that the company said will “bring the best of traditional Korean and Chinese food together with a modern twist.”

RELATED: Desert Ridge Marketplace nearly 100% leased with new tenants

It is opening in the former California Pizza Kitchen restaurant in the Vestar-owned shopping center, across from Barnes & Noble.

