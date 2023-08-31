Watch Now
Valley restaurant group brings Chinese-Korean concept to Desert Ridge Marketplace

RKDAMedia
A dish from Jin Jia, a new eatery set to open in north Phoenix.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 31, 2023
PHOENIX — Jin Jia, a modern Chinese-Korean restaurant from the group behind Shinbay, Nori Sushi and Sizzle Korean Barbecue, is set to open at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix in early September.

The eatery will feature bao buns, noodle dishes, and a variety of selections that the company said will “bring the best of traditional Korean and Chinese food together with a modern twist.”

It is opening in the former California Pizza Kitchen restaurant in the Vestar-owned shopping center, across from Barnes & Noble.

