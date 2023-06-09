Desert Ridge Marketplace nearly 100% leased with new tenants

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is welcoming several new businesses over the next year, which will bring the mall to being nearly 100% leased.

Newly signed tenants include Sephora, Foley Ranch, Backyard and Nautical Bowls, the north Phoenix shopping mall said in an announcement.

Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ, a country bar featuring barbecue inspired by celebrity chef Brian Duffy, will occupy a 7,000-square-foot space on the west side of the mall between BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse and Barrio Queen. It is expected to open this fall.

More popular concepts are also coming to the mall including Yonutz Fantastical Donuts, an innovative donut and ice cream store that was created in South Florida, which will open in a small space close to Albertsons. Nautical Bowls, which offers acai and other superfood options; Jin Jia Chinese Cuisine; and Fat Tuesday are also opening new locations at Desert Ridge.

