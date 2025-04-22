Valley residents upbeat on finances, wary of long-term business conditions

For just the second time in the past five years, consumers in the Phoenix metro were collectively smiling earlier this year. Whether that will last is a key question.

New data released from global decision intelligence company Morning Consult found that during Q1 2025, consumer confidence in the Valley cracked an index score of 100, which is Morning Consult’s threshold between positivity and negativity. That has only happened in one quarter since the second quarter of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

American City Business Journals, parent of the Phoenix Business Journal, has partnered with Morning Consult to launch the Metropolitan Consumer Sentiment Index, a new quarterly dataset that tracks shifts in consumer confidence in Phoenix and 45 other U.S. metropolitan areas.

The data also looks back over the past 22 quarters. Before this year, the last moment of positivity for Valley consumers was the second quarter of 2021.

