Valley Partnership has selected Clark Princell as its new president and CEO.

Princess replaces Cheryl Lombard, who has joined Washington, D.C.-based ClearPath, an advocacy and policy group on clean energy solutions.

Princell will leave his position as chief of staff for Mayor Kate Gallego on July 21 and assume his new role with Valley Partnership on July 24.

Princell started out as deputy chief of staff in June 2020 and was promoted to chief of staff in March 2022.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.