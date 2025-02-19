Valley Mexican restaurant wants 100 locations nationwide this year

CHANDLER, AZ — The Taco Spot, a fast-growing, fast-casual Mexican restaurant wants to sign dozens of leases for new locations across the Phoenix area and outside the state.

The restaurant company has been growing so fast and bringing on so many franchisees, that it recently leased 10,000 square feet of office and industrial space in Chandler that will serve as the Taco Spot’s headquarters and training center for franchisees. The headquarters include a 3,000-square-foot test kitchen.

The Taco Spot began working exclusively with Marc Rigau of Terrafirma Commercial Real Estate at the beginning of 2022 to represent the company during its expansion.

Over the next two years, Rigau is targeting 30 the Taco Spot locations in Arizona. It opened five new Valley locations in the second half of 2024. But the biggest growth areas will be out of state.

