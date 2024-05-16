Valley medical startup ReSuture obtains patent for surgical training technology

SURPRISE, AZ — ReSuture, a Surprise-based medtech startup, has obtained a patent for surgical training technology that the company says will jumpstart its growth and improve patient care.

The company's recently approved patent for its synthetic vascular tissue paves the way for the technology to improve surgical training, reduce complications and streamline medical device sales and development. The synthetic vascular tissue can handle sutures and is anatomically precise, according to the company.

Hannah Eherenfeldt, cofounder and CEO of ReSuture, told AZ Inno the patent will help the company generate even more credibility with customers, investors and the health care market.

“The patent validates the novelty of what ReSuture is building and protects the company's core competency, building vascular structures with disease states,” she said.

