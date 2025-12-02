Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Valley mattress startup Boring opens brick-and-mortar store at car-free Tempe community

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Boring.jpg
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — Boring Mattress Co., the online mattress company started by one of Tuft & Needle’s co-founders, has opened its first brick-and-mortar location.

Located in a small space – less than 600 square feet – at Culdesac, a 17-acre car-free community in Tempe, Boring Mattress Co. soft-launched a showroom where customers can test out the product and place an online order.

After leaving Tuft & Needle, Daehee Park, along with his partners Tyler Marino and Corben Leo, started Boring Mattress Co. about two years ago in an attempt to take mattress buying back to the basics.

Boring’s move into retail coincides with Tuft & Needle closing its remaining retail stores.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen