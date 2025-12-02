Valley mattress startup Boring opens brick-and-mortar store at car-free Tempe community

TEMPE, AZ — Boring Mattress Co., the online mattress company started by one of Tuft & Needle’s co-founders, has opened its first brick-and-mortar location.

Located in a small space – less than 600 square feet – at Culdesac, a 17-acre car-free community in Tempe, Boring Mattress Co. soft-launched a showroom where customers can test out the product and place an online order.

After leaving Tuft & Needle, Daehee Park, along with his partners Tyler Marino and Corben Leo, started Boring Mattress Co. about two years ago in an attempt to take mattress buying back to the basics.

Boring’s move into retail coincides with Tuft & Needle closing its remaining retail stores.

