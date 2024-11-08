Valley leaders raise concerns over BNSF project as county recommends land use change

BNSF Railway has cleared the first voting hurdle for its $3.2 billion rail and logistics center set to rise across 4,300 acres in Arizona.

During its Nov. 7 meeting, the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for a comprehensive plan amendment for 839 acres of the BNSF property, now called Logistics Park Phoenix. That will go before the Board of Supervisors for a final vote on Dec. 11.

The comprehensive plan amendment application was submitted to correct a technical error that had removed a portion of BNSF's property from an industrial land use designation in Maricopa County's White Tank Grand Avenue Area Plan.

Following the Board of Supervisors vote, the county will continue working with Fort Worth-based BNSF on a separate zoning case for the overall property that isn't expected to move forward until the spring of 2025.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.