Valley-based Mexican restaurant expanding in Phoenix metro

A local Mexican restaurant is expanding into another West Valley city this spring.

Just two years after opening a location in Peoria, restaurateur Joey Lucidi has plans to open another Cantina Gueros at Goodyear Centerpointe just north of Interstate 10.

The 5,000-square-foot space, which was previously occupied by Native Grill & Wings, will offer a variety of traditional Mexican dishes, hand-crafted cocktails and "unique" interior decor, according to Goodyear.

Cantina is one of several establishments owned by Westside Concepts. The company, owned by Lucidi, is also connected to the Haymaker, NW Coffee and Fire House Event Center in Peoria. Lucidi also created The Social on 83rd in Peoria.

Westside opened its first Haymaker restaurant in 2013 in Peoria and has added several more concepts to the growing city since then. It also opened a Haymaker in Goodyear in 2014.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

