VAI Resort unveils its new conference center with rooftop and outdoor areas

GLENDALE, AZ — A new conference center will add to the large list of amenities planned at the $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale.

The VAI Resort Conference Center will bring 150,000 square feet of meeting space including 90,000 square feet of traditional conference space and other flexible meeting space, including rooftop and outdoor areas.

VAI Resort The new convention center at the VAI Resort will feature a large ballroom space.

It will allow for 34 customizable room configurations for a variety of event sizes such as intimate gatherings or large conferences for businesses, weddings, and more. The center is expected to be open by late 2025.

For reference, the 150,000 square feet of new meeting space would have placed VAI No. 6 in the Valley for most total meeting space within a local hotel or resort, according to Phoenix Business Journal data.

THE LATEST ON VAI

The City of Glendale reportedly agreed to sell land to VAI Resort to build a parking garage.

The city announced it would sell 8.25 acres of city-owned land, located near the northwest corner of Montebello and 91st avenues, to VAI Resort LLC for more than $7.5 million. VAI Resort has said it plans to build a 4,000-space parking garage for its soon-to-open sports and entertainment district.

According to the city of Glendale’s announcement in June 2024- after delaying the opening- the resort is scheduled to open next year (2025) and will be a $1 billion, 1,100-room resort on a 60-acre entertainment complex across the street from the Westgate Entertainment District and State Farm Stadium.

The resort will feature an 11,000-seat concert amphitheater and the Mattel Adventure Park.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MATTEL ADVENTURE PARK

VAI Resort broke ground back in 2021 and it’s still very much under construction. As for Mattel Adventure Park- which is adjacent to VAI Resort- they’re still on track for their opening later this year. A representative of the amusement park confirmed to ABC15 on Monday that their Glendale venture is still set to open “late 2024.”

ABC15 previously reported that some of the attractions set to open at the park would be Thomas & Friends, Barbie, and Hot Wheel themed.

A representative for the toy manufacturing and entertainment company recently confirmed to ABC15 what some of the rides will be for the Mattel-themed attractions.



There will be a Masters of the Universe-themed attraction with He-Man vs. Skeletor laser tag.

This place is said to be a 4,500 square-foot laser tag arena “in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress."



Other attractions in the park that will be inspired by Mattel games

UNO! Wild Climb

Mattel Games Mini Golf

Kerplunk Drop Tower

Adventure Pizza Kitchen

Mattel Games Way

