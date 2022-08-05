Utah-based coffeehouse Beans & Brews to open locations in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX — Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will expand into Phoenix with a development deal for three new locations in San Tan Valley and Queen Creek.

The company, known as the “Home of High-Altitude Roasting,” will be franchised by Howard Sparks Jr. and Brandi Adams, Marty and Tabitha Carter, and Pete and Paige Hargis, according to an announcement from the coffee shop.

“We have excellent franchise owners who came to us wanting to partner with us and expand,” Kim Falk, the company's vice president of franchise development, said. “They are amazing people with wonderful business acumen and fit the culture of the brand.”

The franchise owners — who all live in the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek area except for the Carters — are still looking for locations for the first coffee shops, she said. They are looking for buildings around 1,700 square feet in size and with drive-thrus.

