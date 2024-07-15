USPS signs huge lease at new West Valley warehouse

The United States Postal Service intends to open a new Phoenix Regional Processing and Distribution Center as part of a national play to expand and upgrade its mail network.

The new USPS distribution center in the Valley will be located at the 450,260-square-foot Fairway Commerce Center at 12250 W. Corporative Drive in Avondale, a suburb west of Phoenix.

USPS inked a 10-year lease for the entire building with four renewal options and a right of first refusal to purchase the facility, according to Maricopa County land documents filed in April.

Initial operations are expected to tentatively start in September at the Avondale facility, which will handle outgoing mail including letters, flats, and packages, as well as incoming package operations for the Phoenix region, a spokesperson told the Business Journal on July 12.

