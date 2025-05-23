University of Jamestown to launch new master's program in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The University of Jamestown announced May 20 it will launch a new pathologists’ assistant master’s degree program in Phoenix starting early next year.

Starting January 2026, the two-year, 84-credit program will prepare students for careers in surgical and autopsy pathology as the health care industry continues to face shortages in these fields. The master's program will be located at the Cotton Center business park in Central Phoenix — where companies such as Freeport-McMoRan have set up office space.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego touted the new master's program during her State of the City address on May 20, highlighting how Phoenix’s relationship with bioscience has changed in recent years.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.