University of Arizona sets salary, start date for new president Suresh Garimella

The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved Suresh Garimella’s contract, paving the way for him to become the next University of Arizona president.

Garimella will take over the job on Oct. 1. His contract term runs through Sept. 30, 2027.

He succeeds President Robert C. Robbins, who has led the Tucson-based university since 2017. Robbins will remain in his role until Garimella starts work in about a month.

“The board is proud to welcome Dr. Garimella to Arizona,” said ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata, in a statement. “We have high expectations for both the University of Arizona and its new president. He is a tireless champion for students, and has the experience, vision and steadfast leadership needed to guide our state’s oldest university into the future.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.