University of Arizona establishes research institute with French center to solve global challenges

The University of Arizona and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) signed a research collaboration Wednesday that establishes the France-Arizona Institute for Global Grand Challenges at the university.

The CNRS is a public research organization and is the largest fundamental leading research institution in Europe, with more than 1,100 research labs, over 15,000 researchers and 17,000 engineers and technicians.

“We truly believe that this partnership positions both the CNRS and the University of Arizona to take our research to new heights together,” Betsy Cantwell, senior vice president for research at the University of Arizona said during the ceremony. “We are not only honored at the University of Arizona but I do truly believe that this will be a remarkable partnership to solving global challenges.”

