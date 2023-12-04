Union Pacific intermodal railyard in Phoenix sets opening date in 2024

Union Pacific Railroad plans to open a new international intermodal facility in downtown Phoenix and operate trains between Los Angeles and Phoenix starting in 2024.

The new intermodal terminal will allow employers to increase sustainability by transporting freight by train instead of truck while connecting Phoenix and the Southwest region to the ports of Los Angeles and Southern California.

Intermodal terminals allow customers to transport freight to and from trucks and rail. The new intermodal capabilities will provide a "first of its kind" service between the Los Angeles basin and Phoenix, according to Union Pacific.

Currently Union Pacific operates a rail yard at the site, located at 631 S. 7th St. just south of Chase Field, for storing and processing but it doesn't have intermodal capabilities, a spokesperson for Union Pacific said in a Dec. 1 email to the Business Journal.

