Uber launches cartop advertising platform for Phoenix-area small businesses

PHOENIX — A new digital cartop advertising platform is now available in the Phoenix area, allowing locally-owned businesses to expand their customer base.

Uber (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday launched a self-service platform on more than 3,500 vehicles in seven markets nationwide — including the Valley — that allows small- and medium-sized businesses to create flexible mobile advertising campaigns.

“Phoenix is a massive market, both from a population and advertising demand standpoint,” Brett Baker, general manager of Uber Cartops, said. “It’s also just a really fantastic Uber market.”

While Uber’s cartop advertising has been available for larger businesses in the Phoenix area since 2020, its new platform broadens access for local real estate agents, insurance brokers, restaurants and retailers, Baker said.

