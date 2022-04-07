UArizona selects downtown Phoenix for research center targeting immunotherapies

PHOENIX — University of Arizona has selected downtown Phoenix for a new health sciences center that will develop treatments to stimulate or suppress the immune system to fight disease.

Plans call for building this new center on the Phoenix Bioscience Core on the southwest corner of Seventh and Fillmore streets near its medical school operations. The 293,000-square-foot structure will have 10 floors above ground and two floors below ground.

Called the Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, or CAMI, the new center will focus on precision medicine for immunotherapies research and treatment, said Dr. Michael D. Dake, senior vice president for University of Arizona Health Sciences.

"We believe the Phoenix Bioscience Core is the perfect location to allow us to bring together world-class faculty, clinical researchers and internationally recognized thought leaders to catalyze the next generation of precision health care treatments," he said in a statement.

