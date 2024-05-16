UArizona, ASU in top 1% of global universities, world ranking shows

PHOENIX — Two Arizona public institutions were once again recognized among the top schools in the world by the largest academic ranking of global universities.

The University of Arizona came in at No. 93 and Arizona State University was No. 194 in a global list by the Center for World University Rankings, which included almost 21,000 universities around the world.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The two schools ranked in the top 0.5% and 1%, respectively. UArizona moved up two spots from No. 95 in last year’s rankings, while ASU dropped eight from No. 186.

UArizona ranked No. 48 and ASU came in at No. 67 when compared to other institutions in the United States.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.