UArizona, ASU in top 1% of global universities, world ranking shows

Both schools were in the top 200 in the global list put together by the Center for World University Rankings
ASU campus
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 11:44:58-04

PHOENIX — Two Arizona public institutions were once again recognized among the top schools in the world by the largest academic ranking of global universities.

The University of Arizona came in at No. 93 and Arizona State University was No. 194 in a global list by the Center for World University Rankings, which included almost 21,000 universities around the world.

The two schools ranked in the top 0.5% and 1%, respectively. UArizona moved up two spots from No. 95 in last year’s rankings, while ASU dropped eight from No. 186.

UArizona ranked No. 48 and ASU came in at No. 67 when compared to other institutions in the United States.

