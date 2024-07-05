U-Haul submits project plans for Pinnacle Peak development in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A project over three years in the works could take a big step forward later this year.

Phoenix-based moving equipment and storage rental company U-Haul Holding Co. (Nasdaq: UHAL) has submitted plans to Scottsdale to develop a three-story 193,839-square-foot facility near Pinnacle Peak Road, north of Loop 101.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The project would include 1,394 units and 3,000 "U-Boxes" or portable storage containers.

U-Haul is working with Phoenix-based RKAA Architects Inc. on its application with the city of Scottsdale.

U-Haul acquired the project site — home to a former scrapyard — in November 2020 for more than $5.6 million. In early 2021, U-Haul announced plans for the site, which it called U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pinnacle Peak.

The development would offer truck and trailer sharing; U-Box portable storage containers; professional hitch installation; and a retail showroom featuring hitch accessories, moving supplies, boxes and more. It is being planned at 7300 E. Adobe Drive.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.