U-Haul submits project plans for Pinnacle Peak development in Scottsdale

The development would be located just north of Loop 101 near Pinnacle Peak Road
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 05, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A project over three years in the works could take a big step forward later this year.

Phoenix-based moving equipment and storage rental company U-Haul Holding Co. (Nasdaq: UHAL) has submitted plans to Scottsdale to develop a three-story 193,839-square-foot facility near Pinnacle Peak Road, north of Loop 101.

The project would include 1,394 units and 3,000 "U-Boxes" or portable storage containers.

U-Haul is working with Phoenix-based RKAA Architects Inc. on its application with the city of Scottsdale.

U-Haul acquired the project site — home to a former scrapyard — in November 2020 for more than $5.6 million. In early 2021, U-Haul announced plans for the site, which it called U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pinnacle Peak.

The development would offer truck and trailer sharing; U-Box portable storage containers; professional hitch installation; and a retail showroom featuring hitch accessories, moving supplies, boxes and more. It is being planned at 7300 E. Adobe Drive.

