U-Haul buys midtown Phoenix tower for new headquarters

U-Haul Holding Co. is planning to move its Phoenix headquarters campus.

The moving and storage giant closed Dec. 6 on the $23.7 million purchase of the 25-story CenturyLink tower, one of the tallest high-rises in the Valley. The building is located at 20 E. Thomas Rd., just a block away from U-Haul's existing corporate office at 2727 N. Central Ave. in Midtown Phoenix.

The former CenturyLink building will be renamed as The U-Haul Tower, the company said in a Dec. 6 announcement.

U-Haul expects to transition into its new headquarters over the next 24 months. It has roughly 1,600 employees based at its current midtown campus.

