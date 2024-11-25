Two hotel brands open in Park Central in midtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The first new hotel rooms to come to midtown Phoenix in decades opened earlier this month in the renovated Park Central mixed-use project.

The dual-branded Tru hotel and Home2 Suites by Hilton include 207 rooms in total — with 104 Tru rooms and 103 Home2 Suites.

The five-story hotel site was developed by Plaza Companies, Holualoa Companies and Fayth Hospitality Group. It is located in the renovated Park Central mall and also very close to the Creighton University Health Sciences Campus, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Barrow’s Neurological Institute — making it a new addition to the Phoenix Medical Quarter.

“This property has truly become a mixed-use hub in the center of the city with an emphasis on healthcare, education and public art, and the hotels are a perfect fit for the community’s needs,” Sharon Harper, the chairman and CEO of Plaza Cos., said in a statement.

