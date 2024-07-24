Two-day music festival planned for Old Town Scottsdale

The Dreamy Draw Music Festival announced July 23 the lineup for its 2024 two-day music and arts festival, which will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 in Old Town Scottsdale.

The Dreamy Draw Music Festival debuted in 2023 and highlights a mix of country, folk, Americana, roots and rock music. The festival is put on by Oh Wow Company, the Phoenix-based event production company that has grown the popular M3F Fest held in downtown Phoenix in recent years. Oh Wow partnered with the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts to curate a lineup and a portion of the proceeds will go to Scottsdale Arts.

“Our debut event in 2023 was a proof-point that there was serious demand for an Americana-style festival, so we worked around the clock to craft an even more immersive, comprehensive experience for 2024,” RJ Largay, founder of Oh Wow Company, said in a statement.

