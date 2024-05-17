Watch Now
Two Arizona cities reach population milestones, Census Bureau data shows

Phoenix continues to be the 5th largest city in the U.S.
Downtown Phoenix
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:53:20-04

PHOENIX — Two Arizona cities outside of metro Phoenix crossed key population milestones as the state remains one of fastest growing in the nation.

After the U.S. Census Bureau reported last year that Phoenix had the second largest population growth from July 2021 to July 2022, this year’s report on May 16 showed strong growth outside of metro Phoenix. Yuma, one of Arizona’s largest cities outside of metro Phoenix, passed a population of 100,000 in 2023, one of four U.S. cities to reach the mark. In northern Arizona, Prescott Valley was one five cities to reach a population of 50,000.

Yuma ranks as the No. 13 largest city in Arizona, while Prescott Valley sits as No. 23 according to World Population Review.

Although Phoenix didn’t experience quite the same growth from 2022 to 2023, it still sits as the fifth-largest city in the United States with a population of 1.65 million.

