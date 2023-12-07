TSMC, trades organization find common ground for workforce training, staffing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council (AZBTC) have come to an agreement for hiring, training and safety of workers at the semiconductor giant's complex being built in north Phoenix.

The mutual understanding between TSMC and the union organization outlines agreed-upon priorities to guide the relationship between the two with a focus on workforce training and development, safety, communication and staffing, the two parties said in a joint statement on Dec. 6.

TSMC has been in discussions in recent weeks with AZBTC — which works with 14 affiliates, labor partners and contractors in the state — after construction labor unions raised concerns over staffing and workplace safety at TSMC's construction site.

