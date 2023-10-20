TSMC says it's on track to begin operations at Arizona fab site in first half of 2025

PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is on track to begin production at its Arizona chip factory in the first half of 2025, the company said on its Oct. 19 earnings call.

TSMC is receiving “strong support” from local, state and federal governments for its two fabs under construction in north Phoenix and continues to “develop positive relationships and work closely with local trade and union partners,” C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC, said on the third quarter earnings call.

“We are making good progress on the fab infrastructure, utilities, and equipment installation issues in our first fab, and the situation is improving,” he said. “We have also begun early preparation for our Arizona fab operations and hired close to 1,100 local TSMC employees so far.”

A TSMC spokesperson confirmed the 1,100 employees Wei referred to on the call are based in the Phoenix area.

