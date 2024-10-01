TSMC Arizona president retires, successor named

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has named Rose Castanares as the next president of its Arizona subsidiary that oversees operations of the chipmaker’s growing north Phoenix factory site.

Castanares succeeds Brian Harrison as president of TSMC Arizona, effective Oct. 1. Harrison is retiring from the company at the end of 2024.

“As we will soon start manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductor wafers for our U.S. customers, it is fitting to welcome Rose to Phoenix with over three decades of industry experience and deep familiarity with our customers’ needs,” TSMC said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.