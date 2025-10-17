Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

TSMC accelerates Arizona expansion, eyes second land purchase for AI chip production

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
TSMC construction
Posted

PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is accelerating its capacity expansion in Arizona by upgrading its technologies and acquiring more land in north Phoenix, the chipmaker’s top executive said Thursday.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said during an Oct. 16 earnings call that the company continues to see strong AI-related demand from customers, prompting its decision to accelerate upgrades to its N2 and more advanced process technologies.

The company is also “making tangible progress” on its phased plan to scale its north Phoenix fab site into a gigafab cluster to support customer needs for smartphone, AI and high-performance computing applications.

“Furthermore, we are close to securing a second large piece of land nearby to support our current expansion plans and provide more flexibility in response to the very strong multi-year AI-related demand,” Wei said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

We're here to listen