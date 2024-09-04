Triple-champ Food Network chef to lead kitchen at Scottsdale's The Americano steakhouse

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Americano, an upscale Italian-inspired steakhouse in Scottsdale, has added another celebrity chef to its leadership.

The restaurant, which is located at 17797 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, is helmed by Beau MacMillan, who has been on several Food Network programs.

The Americano announced Sept. 3 that Peter McQuaid, who starred in “Chopped,” will also join the Americano as its new executive chef.

The new role will move McQuaid away from Cala, the award-winning restaurant in the Senna House in Scottsdale, where he served as the executive chef.

It also reunites MacMillan and McQuaid, who had worked together to open Cala.

The pair also worked together in Las Vegas at Money, Baby! and at Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain.

