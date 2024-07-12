Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Toll Brothers files plans for new luxury townhomes at Scottsdale mixed-use campus

toll-at-cavasson.png
Woodley Architectural Group Inc. via city of Scottsdale documents
An artist's rendering of Toll at Cavasson — a 136-unit townhome development in north Scottsdale by Toll Brothers Inc.
toll-at-cavasson.png
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 12, 2024

Toll Brothers Inc. has submitted an application to the city of Scottsdale to bring luxury townhomes within the Cavasson development.

The project, aptly called Toll at Cavasson, would bring 136 luxury units on an 11.27-acre site to Cavasson, a nearly 135-acre mixed-use development near the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Cavasson — which features corporate offices, hotels, restaurants and multifamily — is being developed by Nationwide Realty Investors, the real estate arm of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Cos.

The acreage where Toll at Cavasson would be built is owned by Nationwide.

According to a project narrative, the residences at Toll at Cavasson will have individual garages and private outdoor living spaces. Toll at Cavasson would have community amenities that include a swimming pool, fire pit and game lawn, a site plan shows. There will be about 54 guest spaces throughout the development for additional parking.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen