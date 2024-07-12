Toll Brothers files plans for new luxury townhomes at Scottsdale mixed-use campus

Toll Brothers Inc. has submitted an application to the city of Scottsdale to bring luxury townhomes within the Cavasson development.

The project, aptly called Toll at Cavasson, would bring 136 luxury units on an 11.27-acre site to Cavasson, a nearly 135-acre mixed-use development near the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Cavasson — which features corporate offices, hotels, restaurants and multifamily — is being developed by Nationwide Realty Investors, the real estate arm of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Cos.

The acreage where Toll at Cavasson would be built is owned by Nationwide.

According to a project narrative, the residences at Toll at Cavasson will have individual garages and private outdoor living spaces. Toll at Cavasson would have community amenities that include a swimming pool, fire pit and game lawn, a site plan shows. There will be about 54 guest spaces throughout the development for additional parking.

