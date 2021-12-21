Thompson Thrift gets ball rolling on industrial-retail project in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Thompson Thrift Retail Group, an Indianapolis-based real estate developer, will be building its first Arizona industrial project in Mesa adjacent to Apple’s $2 billion global command center.

In the Elliot Road Technology Corridor – home to Google and Facebook data centers and operations from large companies like Niagara Bottling, EdgeCore, Boeing, Esurance and Bridgestone – Thompson Thrift purchased 25.5 acres at the northwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte roads on Dec. 15 for $8.25 million, according to documents filed with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

Earlier this month, Mesa City Council approved a zoning change for the parcel, switching it from agriculture to light industrial, laying the groundwork for 277,000-square-foot development.

“The city of Mesa has made a significant investment in infrastructure throughout the corridor in an effort to accommodate the huge demand in this area,” Chris Hake, senior vice president and director of the Southwest region of Thompson Thrift, said in a statement. “We expect strong interest from several manufacturing and related users who are looking to locate in this growing area within a project that offers more than your typical industrial development.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.