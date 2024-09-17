Thirsty Lion to open two-story restaurant near Cardinals’ stadium

Thirsty Lion, which is owned by Scottsdale-based Concept Entertainment Group, is preparing to open a new location at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District that's much larger than its usual restaurant footprint.

The new two-story Thirsty Lion location is being constructed at the corner of W. Entertainment and Sunset Boulevard at Westgate between Desert Diamond Arena and Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa [bizjournals.com]. It is expected to open in early October.

At more than 12,000 square feet – and more than 14,000 square feet when including the outdoor patio space – the Glendale Thirsty Lion will be the largest the company has in the state of Arizona.

The first Thirsty Lion that opened in Arizona in the early 2010s was in an existing restaurant in Tempe that was about 10,000 square feet. The company’s CEO, John Plew, told the Business Journal that as the Thirsty Lion has been growing its brand in Arizona and beyond, the current restaurant prototype is around 6,000 square feet.

