The Picklr indoor pickleball chain expands footprint in Valley

The Picklr, a fast-growing Utah-based chain of indoor pickleball facilities, is expanding its footprint in the Phoenix area with a new location coming to the North Scottsdale and Cave Creek area.

The Picklr will open in a 20,909-square-foot space at Terravita Marketplace at 34402 N. Scottsdale Road. The Picklr Cave Creek, as it will be known, will have eight indoor courts and will be located next to Ace Hardware. It is expected to open in the second half of 2025.

The Picklr Cave Creek will mark the fifth location in the Valley for the company – and sixth in the state of Arizona with a location in Tucson since it began its expansion into the Phoenix metro in 2023. The Picklr has more than 500 locations across the U.S. and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is an investor, franchisee, and brand ambassador for the company.

